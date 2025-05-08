Dear Friends,

Please share widely and watch. This is a dire emergency. Children are starving.

I have been going to congress with Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) every month since January. Consider joining us on May 21 and following DAG.

We are reaching out to everyone we can to stop starvation, the UN, congress, the public and I am delivering our letter to various embassies in DC.

You Are Invited

Dear Diane

Please join this urgent press conference

Live From Gaza: Doctors Fighting to Spare Thousands of Children From Death by Starvation to Issue Plea in International ZOOM Call Thursday.

Providers struggling against catastrophic conditions in northern Gaza while witnessing a child dying every 40 minutes are begging: Let the children eat!

DAG will host a live public press conference via Zoom call Thursday, May 8, at 12 p.m. EDT to speak about the dire and rapidly deteriorating situation children and other innocent civilians are facing in the ongoing war.





🔗 Register for the Zoom Press Conference Here



In Gaza, the World Food Program’s food rations ran out nearly a week ago; the hospitals have less than 24 hours of fuel remaining for respirators and other life-saving medical equipment; and 90% of children are malnourished, as more than 62 have died of starvation since blockades ended humanitarian aid. Now, with the threat of an escalated large scale ground invasion, signaling even more violence to come, it is a race against the clock to save innocent lives.

In response, Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) – a global coalition of diverse healthcare professionals dedicated to preserving life and human rights – is calling for the public to press political leaders to support urgent, life-saving measures including the release of nutritional and medical aid into Gaza.

“Not only are the children starving and dying,” says American physician Dr. Nidal Jboor, co-founder of DAG, “but doctors trying to save them are starving alongside them.”

Speakers will include DAG healthcare providers who have witnessed rampant death and destruction on medical missions, plus live appearances from doctors in Gaza and their patients. The press conference will also include a live Q&A session.

DAG’s mission is simply humanitarian and medical, says Dr. Kamareh Kuemmerle, a Boston-based pediatric neurologist. The group’s goal is to recognize and protect innocents as what they are – fellow humans. Of the estimated 62,000 Palestinians killed, approximately 70% are women and children.

“Our mission is to protect life and human rights for everyone everywhere,” Dr. Kuemmerle says. “If there is any hope of preventing further starvation and fatal wounds, it lies in ordinary people pressing their leaders for an end to the blockade.”

Our Call to Action

We call on the United Nations, world governments, humanitarian institutions, and all people of conscience to:

• Enforce a permanent ceasefire,

• Guarantee immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access

• Investigate and prosecute the use of starvation as a weapon

• Invoke the Uniting for Peace resolution to bypass Security Council paralysis and end the genocide now.

SING THE LETTER CAMPAIGN

Watch our previous DAG Webinar Over 60 days Blockade on Gaza Watch Here ✅ JOIN DAG ON THE HILL DAYS 5/21 or 6/25: Sign Up Here

Launch of the "Bread Not Bombs" Campaign



Support Doctors Against Genocide

