Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
Aug 10Edited

Unnecessary and diabolical? Every single descendant of all those kept as POWs by the Japanese who were conceived after their release owe their existence to the bombings for Japan was preparing to kill all of them before the allies were to land. The men were to be shot and women and children poisoned. That say nothing of the estimated 500,000 military deaths to successfully land in the country. Then we have the massive loss of life of the Japanese who trained their school aged girls to charge against the landing marines with bamboo spears and their boys to throw ceramic grenades.

Justified and necessary the atomic bombings were unless the madmen running Japan accepted the fact that they were defeated. They preferred sending off the entire populations to their deaths.

