Political Therapy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Rector's avatar
Clark Rector
1d

Dr. Perlman, may we please discuss the possibility of your including this piece in my book on mass deception?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Diane Perlman, PhD and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Perlman, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture