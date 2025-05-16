Political Therapy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnonRachel's avatar
AnonRachel
3m

Diane,

What a genius idea! I am going to share this where I can. To Friends Meeting at Cambridge, to my Conscious Health Choices group to New and Ancient Story followers of Charles Eisenstein. So creative this idea!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anita Söderman's avatar
Anita Söderman
2h

What a good idea! Johan Galtung is a well known person in my country Sweden, but I never heard exactly of this very good method, t hat can lead to such good results. I hope you can carry on and put the idea into reality to better things for these poor, devastated, innocent children! God bless!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane Perlman, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture