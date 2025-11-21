In 2009 I attended the UN Climate Conference, COP 15 in Copenhagen. I went as part of a delegation of Mediators Beyond Borders International who began their process of engaging with the UN. We had briefings in the mornings, attended events to explore environmental conflicts and made connections. MBBI’s wise premise is that there are conflicts over environment, on many levels, and that by mediating, resolving and transforming conflicts can prevent harm.

Ken Cloke, a founder of MBBI presenting on transforming climate conflicts.

Me trying to lift the burden from future generations - with my daughter

Above, a young Ben Wickler, political organizer and former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, organized the creative Fossil of the Day Awards, and Fossil of the Year, awarded to Canada.

There was a youth meeting before and lots of youth energy at the conference.