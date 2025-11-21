Leave a comment
Above, a young Ben Wickler, political organizer and former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, organized the creative Fossil of the Day Awards, and Fossil of the Year, awarded to Canada.
There was a youth meeting before and lots of youth energy at the conference.
Diane - thank you for all the photos! Noting sadly that Wangarii Mathie died of cancer a few years later. As more of us now question the narrative of manmade climate change as yet another ploy for elite rule and goal of centralized control by the few over the many, I especially like the sign that says System Change Not Climate Change. The big issue is POWER - who has it and who does not, and how We The People can unite in our intentions (and policies) of how to build a world that works for everyone.
Climate is not the problem - our need for distraction is. That feeds all the 'economic growth' nonsense. But why do we need distraction? Because in today's world, many of us have been raised in a way that has created pain in the body, before cognition took over. And that pain is not recognisable, we just think it is part of life. And maybe it is just something that humanity just had to go through to evolve. But the neurological difference, for us individually, between the way we are raised in the first 2 to 3 years is crucial to needing this distraction culture. If you want to know more, please read Jean Leidloff's 'The Continuum Concept' and Gabor Mate's 'The Myth of Normal'.