Richard Falk | Global Justice in the 21st Century

25 May 2025 – The Gaza Tribunal will hold its first public session, starting today, 26 May, 10:00 AM GMT; it presents extensive reports on various dimensions of the Gaza Ordeal endured for more than 19 months by the population of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 50,000, wounding more than 100,000, and traumatizing the entire population estimated at 2.3 million on October 7, 2023. As this meeting gets underway the surviving Palestinian population is being subjected to tactics of deliberate denial of food and medical supplies, and Israel leaders and public opinion are calling for extermination tactics as supplemented by forced exclusion–ethnic cleansing–not only in Gaza, but also in the West Bank. The Gaza Tribunal was formed as a civil society initiative after it became clear that neither the UN nor its member states possessed the political will or operational capabilities to stop the killing and devastation. Its intention is lend legitimacy to nonviolent civil society solidarity initiatives in support of the Palestinian struggle for basic rights. Links are available to access the streaming of the Sarajevo proceedings. <youtube.com/@gazatribunal>]

GAZA TRIBUNAL

Sarajevo Meetings – May 26-29, 2025

International University of Sarajevo

09:00 – 09:30

Welcome Speeches

CHAMBER 1: INTERNATIONAL LAW

MONDAY, MAY 26

09:30 – 10:00

Chamber 1 Co-Chairs Introduce Proceedings

Michael Lynk, Susan Akram

10:00 – 12:00

Panel 1: Nakba and Colonial Genocide

Genocide – Nimer Sultany

Apartheid and Self-Determination – Victor Kattan

Pre-recorded witness testimony – Al Haq field researcher

Pre-recorded witness testimony – Ahmed Abu Artema

Written witness testimony – Badil / read (3 testimonies)

Q&A and Discussion

12:00 – 13:00

Lunch

13:00 – 14:45

Panel 2: Patterns of Genocide

Political Prisoners – Lisa Hajjar

Right to Food – Farah Imad

Reproductive Systems – Heidi Matthews

Pre-recorded prisoner witness testimonies – Addameer

Pre-recorded testimony – Focal point engineer from Gaza (Arab Group for the Protection of Nature)

14:45 – 15:00

Coffee Break

15:00 – 16:30

Panel 3: Specific Acts

Protection of Civilians – Maryam Jamshidi

Attacks on Healthcare Infrastructure – Wesam Ahmad on behalf of Al Haq

Witness testimony: Volunteer Physician in Gaza – Dr. Thaer Ahmad

Witness testimony: Volunteer Physician in Gaza – Dr. Mimi Syed

Q&A and Discussion

16:45 – 17:30

Expert Talk

Raji Sourani

CHAMBER 2: INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS & WORLD ORDER

TUESDAY, MAY 27

09:00 – 09:30

Chamber 2 Co-Chairs Introduce Proceedings

Richard Falk, Craig Mokhiber

09:30 – 10:00

Panel 1: Political Realism and Contemporary Geopolitics

Political Realism Revisited and the Law of Peoples

Past Global Response to Genocide: A Record of Failure – Richard Falk, Paulina Chan

10:00 – 11:15

Panel 2: Political Economy of Genocide and Obliteration of Gaza

Moderator: Wesam Ahmad

Nakba, Liberation, and Decolonization Through a Political Economic Lens: from 1948 to the Gaza Genocide – Lara Eborno

Enforcement and the Accountability Gap: The Crime of Starvation – Hilal Elver

Ecocidal Violence in Gaza: Is it Part of Genocide or a Separate International Crime? – David Whyte

Pursuing Physically Disabling Combat Tactics – Penny Green

11:15 – 11:30

Coffee Break

11:30 – 12:30

Expert Testimonies

Mazin Qumsiyeh, Sami Al Arian, Azzam Tamimi, Noura Erakat

12:30 – 14:00

Lunch

14:00 – 15:00

Panel 3: Deficiencies of the Formal International Normative Order

Moderator: Lisa Hajjar

The International System in the Age of Genocide – Craig Mokhiber

Looking Ahead to Enforcement – Phyllis Bennis

Working with and Beyond International Courts – Michelle Burgis-Kasthala

15:00 – 15:45

Panel 4: GTP Conception of an Alternative Jurisprudential Legal Paradigm

Moderator: Penny Green

Peoples’ Tribunals as Alternative Justice Sites: Assessing the Role of Civil Society – Michelle Burgis-Kasthala

Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal – Gianni Tognoni

15:45 – 16:00

Coffee Break

16:00 – 17:15

Panel 5: Activism of Civil Society and Social Movements

Moderator: Wesam Ahmad

Sumud and Self-Determination: The Enduring Legacy Against Erasure – Ramzy Baroud

Jewish Voices for Peace and the Ceasefire Campaign – Phyllis Bennis

Learning from South Africa’s Anti-Apartheid Struggle – Haidar Eid

Criminalization of Student Protests – Asmer Safi

17:15 – 18:00

Discussion

CHAMBER 3: HISTORY, SOCIOLOGY, ETHICS & PHILOSOPHY

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28

09:00 – 09:30

Chamber 3 Co-Chairs introduce proceedings

Penny Green, Cemil Aydin

09:30 – 10:30

Panel 1: Understanding Genocide

Moderator: Lara Elborno

Genocide as State Crime: Understanding It as a Process – Penny Green

Ethical Implications of the Genocide in Gaza – Ayhan Citil

History of Ethnic Cleansing/Genocide – Illan Pappe

10:30 – 11:30

Panel 2: Exposing Dehumanization

Moderator: Cemil Aydin

Challenging the Matrix of Control/House Demolitions – Jeff Halper

An Ontological Abortion of the Enfleshed Genocidal State: The Ongoing Genocidal Nakba in Gaza – Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian

The Unmaking of the Palestinian Home – Henrietta Zeffert

11:30 – 11:45

Coffee Break

11:45 – 13:00

Panel 3: Resisting Genocide

Moderator: Thomas MacManus

The GT Archive – Andy Simmons, Michelle Burgis-Kasthala

Palestinian Resistance – Abed Takriti

Archaeology and the Erasure of Palestine – Akram Lilja

Expert testimony: The BDS Campaign – Omar Bargouti

13:00 – 14:00

Lunch

14:00 – 15:00

Panel 4: Civilization and Weaponizing the Holocaust and Anti-Semitism

Moderator: Sami Al Arian

Holocaust Exceptionalism and Israel’s Genocide – Raz Segal

Ethnic Cleansing Through Civilisational Narratives – Cemil Aydin

The Role of the Israeli Academy in Genocide Production – Maya Wind

15:00 – 16:15

Media Roundtable

Moderator: Mehmet Karlı

Ezgi Basaran, Victoria Brittain, Lauren Booth, Lubna Masarwa, Kenize Mourad, Peter Oborne, Assal Rad

16:15 – 16:30

Coffee Break

16:30 – 17:15

Panel 5: Cultures of Erasure

Moderator: Wesam Ahmad

Politics of Palestine Exception – Ussama Makdisi

Zionist Culture and Genocide Denial – Saree Makdisi

17:15 – 17:30

Summary of Chamber 3 Report

Penny Green, Cemil Aydın

17:30 – 18:00

Final Discussion of the Sarajevo Declaration

DAY 4

THURSDAY, MAY 29

09:00 – 10:00

Srebrenica/Gaza Special Panel

Moderator: Ahmet Köroğlu

Panelists: Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura, Harun Halilović, Mustafa Cerić

10:00 – 10:45

Expert Talk

Taha Abdurrahman

10:45 – 11:00

Break

11:00 – 12:00

Presentation of the Sarajevo Declaration of the Gaza Tribunal + Press Conference

PUBLIC ASSEMBLY

May 26-29, 2025

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE

youtube.com/@gazatribunal

__________________________________________

Prof. Richard Falk is a member of the TRANSCEND Network, Albert G. Milbank Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University, Chair of Global Law, Faculty of Law, at Queen Mary University London, Research Associate the Orfalea Center of Global Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Fellow of the Tellus Institute. He directed the project on Global Climate Change, Human Security, and Democracy at UCSB and formerly served as director the North American group in the World Order Models Project. Between 2008 and 2014, Falk served as UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Occupied Palestine. His book, (Re)Imagining Humane Global Governance (2014), proposes a value-oriented assessment of world order and future trends. His most recent books are Power Shift (2016); Revisiting the Vietnam War (2017); On Nuclear Weapons: Denuclearization, Demilitarization and Disarmament (2019); and On Public Imagination: A Political & Ethical Imperative, ed. with Victor Faessel & Michael Curtin (2019). He is the author or coauthor of other books, including Religion and Humane Global Governance (2001), Explorations at the Edge of Time (1993), Revolutionaries and Functionaries (1988), The Promise of World Order (1988), Indefensible Weapons (with Robert Jay Lifton, 1983), A Study of Future Worlds (1975), and This Endangered Planet (1972). His memoir, Public Intellectual: The Life of a Citizen Pilgrim was published in March 2021 and received an award from Global Policy Institute at Loyala Marymount University as ‘the best book of 2021.’ He has been nominated frequently for the Nobel Peace Prize since 2009.

