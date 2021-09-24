Why subscribe?

Political Therapy is devoted to raising consciousness to shift the current paradigm dominated by zero sum power politics to a creative, problem solving approach that a

* Politically independent, post-partisan, off the right-left axis

* Encouraging curiosity, discernment, open-mindedness, respectful dialogue, understanding different perspectives

* Based on interdisciplinary social sciences, psychology, history, conflict analysis and peace studies, validated by multiple sources uninfluenced by money, power or any conflicts of interest

* Aspiring to non zero, win-win strategies to develop best case scenarios for all legitimate parties

* Educational, relying on irrefutable facts, demystification from psychological manipulation

* More complex than simplistic, concrete, black-and-white thinking, beyond “pro” and “anti”

* Perceive patterns, connect dots and think for yourself.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. You may unsubscribe at any time you wish.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.