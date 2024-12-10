Political Therapy
A Win-Win Solution to the Flying Palace Problem
Applying Johan Galtung’s Transcend Method
3 hrs ago
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
2
12 EDT today Emergency Briefing – Let the Children Eat: Doctors Speak Out
Doctors Against Genocide
May 8
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
70
April 2025
Signs of Our Time: Photo Essay
April 5, 2025, Washington, DC - A Day of Two Rallies
Apr 6
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
12
March 2025
Humiliation Everywhere All at Once!
Power Point Presentation - Deep Dive Meditation on Humiliation through Psychology, History and Culture
Mar 1
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
7
February 2025
Cuba's 6th International Conference for World Balance
The Next Best Thing to Being There
Feb 16
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
5
January 2025
Excellent, revealing interview on the state of Gaza
Peter Beinart with political analyst Muhammad Shehada
Jan 24
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
5
Psychologists Call for Justice and Accountability: Confronting the Atrocities Against Palestinian Lives
Statement by the Society for the Study of Peace, Conflict, and Violence - Division 48 of the American Psychological Association
Jan 18
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
6
December 2024
NUCLEAR NOBELS
"Remember your humanity, and forget the rest" Russell-Einstein Manifesto
Dec 10, 2024
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
5
October 2024
2007 Open Letter to Bush, Olmert, US Congress and AIPAC Warning About the Dangers of War with Iran
From JAIPAC: Jewish Analysts Investigating Peace and Conflict
Oct 22, 2024
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
4
Nobel Peace Prize - Predict and Nominate!
Please submit your predictions and nominations in the Comments
Oct 9, 2024
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
4
September 2024
A POLITICAL MATURITY SCALE: Off the Right/Left Axis and Outside the Boxes
Is Going to War Politically Immature?
Sep 20, 2024
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
7
Imagine There's No Parties
Written in 2004
Sep 10, 2024
•
Diane Perlman, PhD
8
