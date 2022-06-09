Political Therapy

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
Jun 9, 2022

Thank you, Diane, for this excellent and deeper analysis, helping to expand consciousness and critical thinking!

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Diane Perlman, PhD's avatar
Diane Perlman, PhD
Jun 9, 2022

I updated the article around 10 AM, added a few things and more images. If you share, please share the revised version. Thanks all for your encouraging comments. It helps.

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