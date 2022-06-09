Complimenting, Complementing and Expanding on Desmet

I am grateful to Mattias Desmet for his consciousness raising work. He opened the door to essential, lesser known psychological, historical, philosophical, and ethical perspectives on the dynamics we are living through.

Desmet’s meteoric rise to superstardom is a testament to the value of his ideas and our hunger for psychological understanding. Desmet has given us a precious foundational framework to build on.

I wish to expand on Desmet’s ideas, relating concepts, nuances, underlying processes, dynamics, and theories, to deepen and add psychic energy to inform wise strategies.[1] I will highlight the ideas of Antonio Gramsci along with other concepts.

Transcend Method - Analysis, Diagnosis, Prognosis, Treatment

I am applying the Transcend Method (transcend.org), of Johan Galtung, the son of a physician and father of peace studies, to our current ordeal. Solutions must be informed by deep and comprehensive analysis, grounded in history, psychology and social sciences. An accurate diagnosis must precede an effective treatment plan. I begin with analysis.

Historic Backdrop for Mass Formation

In this highly recommended Rob Williams’ excellent interview with Mattias Desmet, they go through each chapter of The Psychology of Totalitarianism (I have not seen the book yet). Desmet traces our progressive disconnection from nature and the essence of our being through successive technological innovations. We lose something essential as we gain. Disconnection ultimately creates conditions for mass formation.

Over millennia we have acquired deep knowledge of healing and natural remedies. In the early 1900s, a colossal rupture shifted the ground of our being, setting the stage for today’s mass hypnosis which lands on fertile psychological and cultural ground. The mindset and belief system cultivated for over a century entrained us for acceptance of the Covid narrative.

Psychological Priming: A Century of Fertile Ground for Mass Formation

The 1910 Flexner Report enabled billionaire oil magnates, the Rockefellers and Carnegies to suddenly and aggressively usurp natural healing practices to restructure the US medical system. They aggressively forced their manufactured, petroleum-based paradigm onto the US, transforming medical school education, the American Medical Association and treatment.

The symptom-focused allopathic model relied only “germ theory,” requiring “a pill for an ill,” “a drug for a bug.” Naturopathy, chiropractic, osteopathy and homeopathy were debunked as quackery.[2] New, patentable, profitable petroleum-based pharmaceuticals replaced effective, commonly used natural remedies which cannot be patented.

See Alanna Hartzok’s The New View’s slide presentation on the origins of the Corruption of Medicine, beginning at 19 minutes or a longer, detailed version- COVID and the Corruption of Economics and Medicine - TheIU.org

Our separation from nature was compounded by deterioration of agriculture, depletion of soil, processing foods, use of preservatives and pesticides as well as the increasing dominance of Big Pharma. The US spends double of GDP on healthcare compared with high income countries and has twice the rate of chronic disease, obesity, hospitalizations from preventable causes and the highest rate of avoidable deaths.

Lost Agency

We have lost knowledge of and agency over our bodies. TV, hugely sponsored by Big Pharma backed by Blackrock and Vanguard, produces commercials and TV show plotlines that reinforce feelings of fear, passivity and inadequacy that can be treated with drugs.

Public health, acknowledges only the role of “germ theory” which deals with contagion and superficial behavior—masks, handwashing and distancing. But public health has nothing to do with resilience, metabolic flexibility and immune function. These require agency and attunement with nature.

Government agencies (NIH, CDC, FDA, NIAID) fund Big Pharma and new patentable drugs, hyped by the media, ignoring personal health. They neglect “host resistance,” (immune function) and “terrain theory” (rich soil and a healthy microbiome). Preventive medicine, nutrition, detoxification, immune boosting, anti-aging, functional, naturopathic and regenerative medicine are neglected. Those who practice in these areas are disdained, suppressed and discredited.

Induced Helplessness and Passivity

In animal studies on “learned helplessness,” which would not pass ethical review boards today, dogs repeatedly exposed to inescapable electric shocks learn they have no control over their environment. When placed in a condition they can escape, they don’t even try.

A constant barrage of frightening messages exaggerate dangers beyond our control. We could do nothing but passively wait for a year for a magical vaccine to save us. Empowering information and available early treatments were suppressed, deliberately inducing helplessness.

Helplessness increases anxiety, a condition for mass formation, and raises cortisol levels, which suppress the immune system.

In addition to induced dependency on doctors and drugs, there other ways of undermining personal agency and inducing passivity and dependence. The destruction small businesses and financial security led to stimulus relief and dependence on the government. Closing schools sabotaged development and promoted dependency on screens. Closing places of worship and leaving open liquor stores adds to these problems.

Desmet’s Theory of Totalitarianism and Mass Formation

Desmet distinguishes between dictatorships, maintained by fear and coercion versus totalitarianism, maintained by seduction and persuasion using mass hypnosis to induce willing consent.

He describes four conditions that render a society vulnerable to mass formation:

1.Social Isolation – lack of community, social bonds, loneliness 2.Experiencing life as senseless, meaningless work, disengagement 3.Free-floating anxiety, not attached to a mental representation like fear of a lion 4.Free floating frustration and pent-up aggression

A compelling narrative is constructed that simultaneously resolves these painful psychological states. The narrative unites isolated, alienated people, creates meaning and a provides a deserving target to channel frustration and aggression. Relieving these intolerable affects is immensely gratifying. Anything that disrupts this appeal is threatening to the core and aggressively opposed.

The dominant cultural narrative is portrayed as an absolute, undeniable truth accepted by all sane people as obvious, common sense. Those who do not comply and challenge “conventional wisdom” are stupid, crazy and dangerous and must be convinced at all costs. If not convinced they are demonized, feared, punished, ostracized, excluded and worse.

Propagation and Saturation

Mass hypnosis doesn’t happen all by itself, or easily. It is perpetrated through planning, design, and organization. In Nazi Germany, Dr Joseph Goebbels, Minister of Propaganda and National Enlightenment, bought all the radio stations, made cheap radios available to the German public, and broadcast fear-mongering Nazi propaganda while censoring all other views.

Enter Covid. Global strategies, planned by World Economic Forum billionaires and beyond, conducted simulations over decades culminating in Event 201in October, 2019. They coordinated governments to follow the same playbook upon top-down directions. Messaging and policies are simultaneously enforced in lockstep internationally.

The US alone spent $10 billion consulting with behavioral scientists on messaging and nudging, AKA propaganda. In addition, the Biden Administration Secretly Paid Media to Promote COVID Shots and Biden Administration Paid Media $1 Billion for COVID Shot Propaganda.

“The Biden administration paid nearly the entire corporate media, including so-called “conservative” media outlets, with taxpayer dollars to engage in a massive campaign to push only positive coverage about COVID shots while censoring any negative information, without disclosing it to their audiences. This is a serious breach of journalistic ethics.

The “COVID-19 Public Education Campaign,” a “national initiative to increase public confidence in and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines,” was created with the goal of having “trusted messengers and influencers” speak to news organizations to “provide factual, timely information and steps people can take to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.” “

“People have been injured and died as a result of the most extensive propaganda campaign in U.S. history and it was paid for with our taxpayer dollars ... Sadly, most of the American corporate media has been paid off by the Biden administration to publish propaganda.” -- Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver

Virtually the entire media mindlessly repeated identical messages in lockstep with no diligence, pushing false beliefs, fear-based, compliance-inducing policies and cultural practices. Investigative journalists have been censored, ostracized, called fake news and punished.

Gramsci: Mass Formation as a Function of Hegemonic Domination

The ideas of Italian political thinker, philosopher and activist, Antonio Gramsci, about “hegemonic systems” enrich our understanding of the phenomenon of mass formation.

Although Gramsci’s work, written in prison, draws upon Marxist theory about class struggle, it applies to our current situation, as all classes and countries are dominated by a small group of megalomaniacal, pathologically greedy, sadistic group of malignant narcissist billionaires attempting to depopulate and control the world. (“Psychopath” is not an accurate diagnosis). Our dynamic is between these dark forces and all of humanity and nature itself.

These elites are puppeteering all governments to dominate their populations. As Klaus Schwab bragged, the World Economic Forum’s Young Leaders Program has trained many world leaders and half the cabinet of Canada, now working in lockstep.

Gramsci described how the ruling class establishes and maintains control of class relations, wielding “invisible power” by manipulating the culture’s ideology, beliefs and values to promote the elites’ interests. This maintains the power dynamic, inducing people to accept the ruling class’s worldview as a natural, inevitable, beneficial cultural norm without question.

The rulers exercise ideological, moral and intellectual leadership to get subordinate classes to willingly consent to their own domination without coercion. This is done through 1- legal and political institutions, 2 - forms of consciousness and 3 - cultural practices. Civil society functions with political society as an “Integral State.” Hegemony in Gramsci

Gramsci’s equation: Hegemony = Domination [Coercion] + Consent

(Gramsci’s hegemony: antagonism, power, and politics)

“The passive consumers of mass culture see the world not as it is but as it is interpreted for them.” Chris Hedges, Antonio Gramsci and the battle against fascism

This worldview “makes some ways of understanding the world so self-evident and natural for members of society that the existence of any alternative or even the need for organizing that alternative becomes impossible or senseless.” (Gramscian Hegemony: A Brief Overview) “… the worldview itself is introduced as a result: in other words, the introduction of a new morality brings about a whole philosophical reform.”

In the “hegemony system” some of those subordinated emerge and organize to limit the ruling group’s aspirations. To maintain dominance, the dominating group needs to change and evolve to "become broader, more universal and more attractive” and "to make economical and ideological concessions to the ruled.” "In order to maintain and reproduce its authority, the ruling group needs to beware constantly of changing demands of the subordinate groups and to maintain the limits of the mobile consensus where it dominates."

The ideology and supportive narratives generate a worldview that impacts and transforms collective consciousness.

Apply these key points to mass formation, excerpted from Raymond Williams’s Marxism and Literature (1977) from Hegemony in Gramsci.

1. Hegemony constitutes lived experience, “a sense of reality for most people in the society, a sense of absolute …” 2. Hegemony exceeds ideology 3. Lived hegemony is a process, not a system or structure 4. Hegemony is dynamic, “... It has continually to be renewed, recreated, defended, and modified. It is also continually resisted, limited, altered, challenged by pressures not all its own.” 5. Hegemony attempts to neutralize opposition, “the decisive hegemonic function is to control or transform .. the dominant culture, so to say, at once produces and limits its own forms of counter-culture.” 6. Hegemony is not necessarily total ...“Authentic breaks within and beyond it . . . have often in fact occurred.”

How does a society emerge from a destructive hegemonic system? How does transformation occur?

Gramsci said,

“It’s an important and urgent task to develop alternative interpretations of reality” --

“To tell the truth is revolutionary.”

Contradictions, Gross Discrepancies and the Interregnum

As truth comes out, contradictions and gross discrepancies punch holes in the hegemonic story. Although lies become apparent to some, the coordinated powers of media, government and institutions escalate efforts to maintain their illusion.

Although obvious that Covid shots fail to prevent infection and transmission, people remain grateful for their shots, believing the propaganda that they reduce severity, despite actual evidence to the contrary in recent data.

People don’t notice or connect the dots regarding increased personal and public incidents of upticks in cancers, heart attacks, blood clots, cardiac, hematological, neurological and immune and reproductive adverse reactions, sudden unexplained deaths, athletes around the world dropping dead on the field, miscarriages, unprecedented myocarditis in young people, and a historic spike in all-cause mortality to the roll out of Covid shots.

Propaganda and government/media/Big Tech/Big Pharma complex censorship deny causality, even normalizing heart disease in children. People disconnect from their own physical reality to believe the narrative.

Those injured by the shots feel abandoned. They are irrationally attacked as being “anti-vaxxers,” threatening the narrative and causing “vaccine hesitancy,” thereby preventing the entire world from ending the pandemic. Courageous doctors, nurses, victims and witnesses who speak out are maligned.

Many realize harm done by lockdowns, destruction of small businesses and the gigantic transfer of middle-class wealth to billionaires.

Noticing discrepancies, more are emboldened by those with courage to speak out. People are finding each other, organizing, holding conferences, creating content, asking questions, and holding a higher vision for humanity.

We are entering a period that Gramsci calls the “interregnum” when the prevailing ideology is losing credibility before a new coherent, compelling, credible story emerges to supersede it. This is where the intellectuals come in.

Intellectuals and Counter-Hegemony

“All men are intellectuals.” Gramsci

Gramsci believed that all are capable of rational thought, though not all will achieve it. Intellectuals have a significant role in society. He describes different types.

* False, "ideological intellectuals” generate the ideology and supporting narratives to drive hegemony. "They are able to conceal their class bias through the pretensions of a social science, establish categories and concepts that appear pure rather than congealed in the interests of the dominant classes.” What Gramsci Taught Us About Intellectuals by Vijay Prasad.

* Intellectuals who only interpret the world but do not believe they can change it.

* True, “emancipatory intellectuals,” committed to the possibility of change and transformation. Their task is to articulate the concerns and act on behalf of the less educated. They appeal to higher values of democracy and social justice, and promote an alternative ideology that is more compelling than the crumbling hegemonic system.

They interpret conditions "against the ruling ideas and produce a radical understanding of the world. … The permanent persuader, the new intellectual, Gramsci notes, is the person who is devoted to working to alleviate the grievances of the people, to elaborate popular consciousness, to push the suffocating narrowness of thought outwards and make more and more space for popular struggles to sustain themselves and win.”

These “organic intellectuals" “create a new consciousness for a social strata that can bring meaning and understanding to one’s position in society and their role in life ..” (Antonio Gramsci: The Role of Intellectuals.)

“ .. the transformation of society is only possible under the moral and cultural leadership of intellectuals.” (Vijay Prasad). They create a “counter-hegemonic movement” and a new superstructure, organizing and uniting different sociopolitical forces.

They construct a historic block through a process of a "the war of position,” as opposed to an aggressive, militaristic "war of manoeuvre.” Through contentious political conflict, a process of peaceful, cultural transformation, based on democratic principles, slowly evolves, and raises consciousness, producing a new “common sense.” Counter-hegemony must grow and develop enough to replace the system that gave birth to it.

This is consistent with Desmet’s emphasis on speaking out, maintaining moral and ethical principles, creating parallel structures and acting peacefully.

Some Psychological Techniques for Promoting the Hegemonic Narrative

“We are conditioned to believe, not to understand.” Marcelina Cravat

“It’s Easier to Fool People Than It Is to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.”– Mark Twain

Fear-Mongering

“Fear of the virus is more dangerous than the virus itself?” Mattias Desmet

The hegemonic narratives propagated by “false, ideological intellectuals” saturate all with debilitating existential fear-based, helplessness-inducing narratives. Death seems like a random crapshoot. Young, healthy people feel terrified, with virtually no risk from Covid and high risk of harm from the Covid Spikeshots. Hyping fear clouds thinking and feeling.

People regress and lose higher cognitive functions, capacity for logic, the ability to anticipate consequences and to understand cause and effect. People can be more dangerous when afraid and more vulnerable to exploitation and demonization of others.

Ignorance and helplessness fuel fear. Fear-reducing information is suppressed regarding knowledge of actual risks and protective actions immune boosting lifestyle choices, prophylaxis, early treatments, natural immunity, and knowledge that healthy children don’t die or transmit to adults.

Heathy people without co-morbidities who take prophylactic vitamins D. C. zinc, quercetin have little to fear. Fearful people are outraged, incredulous and feel threatened by those less afraid.

With optimal fear and a personal risk/benefit we can take appropriate, differentiated precautions, including protecting the vulnerable and promoting immune boosting, prophylaxis and preparation with effective treatments on hand.

Terror Management Theory (TMT)

TMT, a body of social psychology research, posits that human awareness of the reality of death creates profound existential anxiety. The dominant Covid narrative floods us with images of death, known as “mortality salience.” Confronting people with their mortality, by bombarding them with messages and stories that provoke fear of suffering, being intubated and dying alone, and dread of infecting and killing others is called “priming.”

Humans have a powerful need to find ways to protect themselves from this anxiety, which is referred to as an “anxiety buffering system.” Humans create meaning systems to protect themselves by creating illusions of transcending death through culture, ideology, morality, and religion. This creates a sense of urgency in holding on to aspects of meaning, and a dread of anything that threatens systems that are mobilized to ward off such existential anxiety.

Social psychology experiments show that disruption of people’s “anxiety buffering system” increases fear and suspicion of outgroups, attachment to one’s ingroup, nationalism, prejudice, and support for violent solutions and greater attraction to charismatic leaders.

The Covid narrative is designed to play on our fear of death. It inflates numbers of infections and deaths, denies personal agency over health and promoted illusions of randomness.

Mystification – a Plausible Misrepresentation of Reality

The concept of mystification explains how the dominators seduce the public into willingly consenting to their own domination. RD Laing’s Mystification, Confusion & Conflict is based on communication in schizophrenigenic families.

Excerpts

You can fool some of the people some of the time . . .

Marx used the concept of mystification to mean a plausible misrepresentation of what is going on (process) or what is being done (praxis) in the service of the interests of one socioeconomic class (the exploiters) over or against another class (the exploited). By representing forms of exploitation as forms of benevolence, the exploiters bemuse the exploited into feeling at one with their exploiters, or into feeling gratitude for what (unrealized by them) is their exploitation, and, not least, into feeling bad or mad even to think of rebellion.

“To mystify, in the active sense, is to befuddle, cloud, obscure, mask whatever is going on, whether this be experience, action, or process, or whatever is "the issue." It induces confusion in the sense that there is failure to see what is "really" being experienced, or being done, or going on, and failure to distinguish or discriminate the actual issues.

Mystification maintains power dynamics of stereotyped roles by inducing confusion and masking truth with false constructions of what is actually happening and what a conflict is actually about, though people may not feel confused. In fact, they may feel quite assured of their position.

Laing concluded, “Implicit in Marx’s formulation is that before enlightened action can be taken, the issues have to be demystified.”

Messaging and the V Word as a Hypnotic Induction

These DNA and mRNA Covid Spikeshots are technically not vaccines. They do not use antigens or provide sterilizing immunity that prevents infection and transmission.

Using the word “vaccine”is a hypnotic induction. People have strong, positive lifelong associations with vaccines as saving humanity from disease (there are alternate theories of decline of disease with increased sanitation, decreased use of DDT, etc).

Dirty Tricks and Numbers Games

There are too many for this article. I will mention one. The “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and the convincingly repeated false claim that the highest number of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. The powers that manipulate conveniently define “fully vaccinated” from 14 days after one’s second mRNA shot or only J&J shot. Anyone who has an adverse reaction or dies within the first 13 days is falsely defined as “unvaccinated” as are people with unknown status. This gives the entirely opposite impression from the truth.

Slides from Senator Ron Johnson’s November 2, 2021, Senate Expert Panel on Vaccine Injuries and Mandates in Washington, DC. Here is a 12 minute selection

Vaxamania

A belief in so-called vaccines as the one and only solution requires censorship of prophylaxis and inexpensive early treatments. There is framing of “drug resistant diseases” and thankfully “vaccine preventable diseases.”

Denying and Reframing Adverse Reactions

Plausibility and Truthiness

Although many of us read studies on ineffectiveness of masks, lockdowns, distancing, and Covid spikeshots, to the general public, they appear to work. In addition to 24/7 messaging from everyone, everywhere on the level of superficial, concrete reality, Newtonian physics, they seem obvious and self-evident and anyone who doesn’t see it is crazy.

Groupthink

Yale psychologist Irving Janis defined groupthink as, “A mode of thinking that people engage in when they are deeply involved in a cohesive in-group, when the members’ strivings for unanimity override their motivation to realistically appraise alternative courses of action.” With groupthink, few dare to challenge the dominant mindset.

Groupthink pressures for consensus and discourages independent thinking and expressions of doubts. Overconfidence and failure to consider alternative views, facts and bodies of knowledge impair sound decision making, leading to flawed decisions and political and military fiascos. With fear, groupthink is more extreme.

For example, scientists tried to stop the launch of the Challenger space shuttle in January1986, warning that the O-rings would freeze and endanger the mission. Due to groupthink this idea was rejected and the Challenger, with the first teacher in space, exploded shortly after launch.

Poor Reality Testing

“Reality testing” is defined as “A fundamental ego function which consists of the objective evaluation and judgment of the world outside the ego or self.”

The ego functions of perception evaluation, and judgment of real, external factual events are colored by emotions, fantasies and internal representations. This is intensified by the manipulation of fear.

Conformity

In Social Comparison Theory, Leon Festinger observed that people’s opinions and desires are influenced by comparing themselves with others. People respond to real or perceived pressure to conform to group values, norms and goals.

In Solomon Asch’s conformity experiments in the 1950s, he found that students denied their own perceptions of reality and knowingly give incorrect answers in order to conform to the rest of the group, students who were in on the experiment, knowingly giving false answers to a perception test on the length of lines.

With the Covid narrative there is not only social pressure, ostracism, exclusion but severe punishments that the pressures to conform are excruciating.

The NPR Factor and Trusted Authorities

I attribute a significant degree of false beliefs of many of our progressive, intellectual friends to National Public Radio, which we have trusted, listened to for decades and have believed to be independent. They are funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Johnson & Johnson.

NPR is brilliant at messaging. They feature comments by authorities like Fauci, Walensky, Leana Wen, and others who urge pregnant women, people with natural immunity, the immune compromised and children, none of whom were included in the clinical trials, to get spikeshots despite known risks.

I believe our situation now would be different had NPR reported accurately from the beginning. They use a lot of anecdotal, fear-mongering horror stories. They failed to report about effective early treatments or the importance of vitamin D levels and immune boosting to improve outcomes. They don’t report about the CDC Emergency Use Authorization approval process or the selection of committee members with conflicts of interests, financial ties to Pfizer and revolving door positions between government and Big Pharma, who ignore public comments (140,000 in October, 2021) and the few allowed to present for 3 minutes during a retired hour long public comment period (Public comments from November 2, 2021. Those in favor spoke mostly platitudes. Those against provided independent science and substance. https://hayspost.com/posts/57d0f915-d8b6-4e71-8970-514916185fbb

NPR doesn’t show the expression of doubts before the vote for approval anyway. NPR doesn’t tell you that all parties promoting the spikeshots are immune from liability for injuries and death.

NPR exaggerates death rates with Covid as from Covid and fail to stratify by age. They report infection rates with alarm despite many being mild, providing superior natural and herd immunity. They don’t report recovery rates. They encourage pregnant women to get the shots despite alarming increases in spike induced miscarriages and documented harms to fetuses, newborns and nursing babies. They encourage people with robust, enduring natural immunity to get shots they don’t need and ignore data regarding their higher risk of adverse reactions. They don’t report the actual causes of long haul Covid and treatments that are helping.

They don’t report about those injured or killed by Covid spikeshots or report anything about the doctors coming up with new protocols to treat them. Worst of all they ignore the fact that no healthy child has died from Covid and use language and framing of deprivation fueling eagerness of parents to give their babies shots that pose a far higher risk than Covid and with no known long-term effects, including future fertility, as the spike proteins lodge in high concentration in the ovaries and testes.

Dynamics of Societal Regression

Vamik Volkan is a psychoanalytic psychiatrist, founder of the Center for the Study of Mind and Human Interactionand past president of the International Society of Political Psychology, intentionally known for work on group identity, chosen trauma and dialogue with groups in conflict.

Volkan’s observations of large group regression are consistent with Desmet’s observations on mass formation.

From “SEPTEMBER 11 AND SOCIETAL REGRESSION,” by Vamık D. Volkan,

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/232506661_September_11_and_Societal_Regression

Signs of large-group regression:

1- Group members lose their individuality;

2- The group rallies blindly around the leader;

3- The leadership ruins “basic trust” within the family and creates a new kind of family hierarchy and morality that interferes with roles within the family (especially women’s roles), with normal childhood development, and with the adolescent passage;

4- The group becomes divided into “good” segments—those who obediently follow the leader—and “bad”—those perceived to oppose the leader;

5- The group creates a sharp “us” and “them” division between itself and “enemy” groups;

6- The group’s shared morality or belief system becomes increasingly absolutist and punitive toward those perceived to be in conflict with it;

7- The group uses extensive introjective and projective mechanisms and may experience accompanying massive mood swings from shared depressive feelings to collective paranoid expectations;

8- The group feels “entitled” to do anything to maintain its identity;

9- Group members experience increased magical thinking and reality-blurring;

10- The group experiences new cultural phenomena or adopts modified versions of traditional societal customs;

11- The group’s chosen traumas and glories are reactivated, resulting in a time collapse;

12- The leadership creates a break in the historical continuity of the group and fills the gap with elements such as “new” nationalism, ethnic sentiments, religious fundamentalism or ideology, accompanying “new” morality, and sometimes a “new” history of the group purged of unwanted elements;

13- Group members begin to experience the group’s shared symbols as “protosymbols,”

14- shared images depict enemy groups with symbols or protosymbols associated with bodily waste, demons, or subhuman traits,

15- the group experiences geographical or legal boundaries as a “second skin,”

16- the group focuses on minor differences between itself and enemy groups,

17- group members become overly concerned with the notion of “blood” and an associated homogeneous or purified existence,

18- the group engages in behaviors symbolizing purification,

19- group taste has difficulty differentiating what is beautiful from what is ugly,

20- the group turns its physical environment into a gray-brown, amorphous (symbolically fecal) structure.

Conclusion & Future Articles

I have attempted to explain cultural, historical antecedents that primed our society for mass formation, mechanisms of propaganda, and have presented various theories to deepen our understanding of the collective psychological dynamics in order to inform our solution.

A major element is demystification, or de-hypnosis. Laing concluded, “Implicit in Marx’s formulation is that before enlightened action can be taken, the issues have to be demystified.”

In future articles I intend to address strategies to promote a paradigm shift, why PhDs are the biggest group to refuse Covid spikeshots, framing vaccine hesitancy, the psychology of people immune to propaganda, AKA red pillers, not drinking Kool Aid, awake, enlightened and introduce my term for us and I will keep trying to save the little ones.

See also

PsyOps on Moms and Pops for Giving Covid Shots to Tots Facts to Comfort Fear-Mongered Parents

Expert Psychological Opinion on Harm to Children Affidavit for Legal Case to Halt Covid Shots for Children



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[1] I will bring to bear my interests, training and practice in clinical psychology, political psychology, Jungian analytical psychology, family therapy, systems theory, psychoneuroimmunology, developmental psychology, depth psychology, social psychology, psychological manipulation of the public, the image of the enemy, conflict transformation, and ethnopolitical conflict (I was a 1999 fellow at the Solomon Asch Center for the Study of Ethnopolitical Conflict), etc.

[2] I raised my children, who were born at home in the 1980s with natural remedies and with no antibiotics. I used echinacea, which worked great and was common before the advent of antibiotics, which came to cause antibiotic resistance. Echinecea had no side effects.